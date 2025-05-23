Monsoon Havoc: Traffic Woes as Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai and Beyond

Mumbai's morning gloom was exacerbated by light showers, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavier rainfall throughout the day. The city braced for traffic disruptions, as recent rains severely damaged road surfaces, notably causing massive jams on the Bhiwandi-Wada road.

The existing potholes coupled with ongoing construction work created chaos, extending the congestion to nearly 8 kilometers. Commuters faced a grueling wait of over four hours amid worsening conditions. In light of this, the IMD forecasts continuous heavy to very heavy downpour along the west coast, affecting regions including Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Severe weather was also reported in the national capital on Wednesday, experiencing a combination of dust storms, thunderstorms, hail, and substantial rain. Other states like Gangetic West Bengal and areas in Northeast India recorded significant rainfall, as IMD data highlighted intense precipitation across various locations including Haldia, Diamond Harbour, and Kolkata.

