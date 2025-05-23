Canada Post Faces Delays Amid Union Overtime Ban

Canada Post announced on Friday that while operations will continue, customers might experience delays due to an overtime ban initiated by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). This directive restricts workers to eight-hour shifts, affecting service timeliness.

The national postal service clarified that, at present, there are neither rotating strikes nor a full-scale work stoppage. This announcement came after a brief negotiation meeting with the union on Thursday, which failed to yield substantive progress.

Previously, Canada Post had been warned by the union of potential strikes starting Friday. In such an event, Canada Post stated it would halt acceptance of new items until the dispute is resolved, disrupting mail and parcel deliveries nationwide.

