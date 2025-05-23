Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Lethal Response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Operation Sindoor on Friday, describing it as a testament to the robust political resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, precise intelligence from national agencies, and the formidable capabilities of the Indian armed forces. Shah's comments came during the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony held in the national capital.

Recalling the background, Shah detailed the history of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, particularly pointing to the surgical strikes after the Uri attack in 2016 as a turning point under Modi's leadership. He emphasized that Pakistan's response to India's actions only underscored its support for terrorism.

Shah commended the BSF's unwavering commitment during the tensions, highlighting their role in securing critical borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. He noted the successful deployment of indigenous defense technologies during the operation, underscoring the government's move toward self-reliance in defense. Operation Sindoor, launched following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir, targeted terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)