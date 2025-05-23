Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Lethal Response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Operation Sindoor as an exemplar of strong political will, intelligence accuracy, and military prowess. He emphasized India's decisive response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism through surgical strikes and highlighted the effective role of BSF and indigenous defense technologies, while recalling the initiative's launch after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:11 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Border Security Force Investiture Ceremony in New Delhi (Photo/X@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Operation Sindoor on Friday, describing it as a testament to the robust political resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, precise intelligence from national agencies, and the formidable capabilities of the Indian armed forces. Shah's comments came during the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony held in the national capital.

Recalling the background, Shah detailed the history of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, particularly pointing to the surgical strikes after the Uri attack in 2016 as a turning point under Modi's leadership. He emphasized that Pakistan's response to India's actions only underscored its support for terrorism.

Shah commended the BSF's unwavering commitment during the tensions, highlighting their role in securing critical borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. He noted the successful deployment of indigenous defense technologies during the operation, underscoring the government's move toward self-reliance in defense. Operation Sindoor, launched following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir, targeted terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied regions.

