Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Armed Forces Remarks
Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore criticizes Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning the armed forces. Following Gandhi's critique of Operation Sindoor and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Rathore warns against rhetoric aiding national adversaries. BJP leaders echo Rathore, condemning Gandhi's stance and contrasting historical Congress actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:12 IST
In a fiery exchange of words, Rajasthan's Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has condemned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his continuous questioning of the Indian armed forces.
Rathore accused Gandhi of jeopardizing national security by appealing to adversaries, following Gandhi's critiques of both the External Affairs Minister and Operation Sindoor.
Adding fuel to the political fire, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and other party leaders have criticized Gandhi, pointing to contradictory past actions by Congress.
