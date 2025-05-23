Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Armed Forces Remarks

In a fiery exchange of words, Rajasthan's Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has condemned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his continuous questioning of the Indian armed forces.

Rathore accused Gandhi of jeopardizing national security by appealing to adversaries, following Gandhi's critiques of both the External Affairs Minister and Operation Sindoor.

Adding fuel to the political fire, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and other party leaders have criticized Gandhi, pointing to contradictory past actions by Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)