Rahul Gandhi's Poonch Visit Amid Rising Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister announced Rahul Gandhi's visit to Poonch to meet families affected by recent shelling. TMC leaders have also engaged with locals in Rajouri, highlighting the significance of political involvement in peace efforts amid ongoing border tensions.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed on Friday that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, will visit Poonch to connect with families impacted by recent shelling by Pakistan. The visit underscores efforts to demonstrate political solidarity during challenging times for the region.
Additionally, Abdullah expressed gratitude towards the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, whose leaders traveled to Rajouri, visiting by road. Their presence signifies a collective responsibility taken by political entities to engage with the public, offering reassurance and sympathy to those affected by the unsettling border violence.
Abdullah reiterated the duty of elected officials to listen to constituents and address their concerns. Emphasizing that while not all issues can be resolved immediately, the government is dedicated to attentive governance. His statement comes as the Jammu and Kashmir administration pledges monetary aid to the families devastated by recent incidents across the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Meetings Amidst Cross-Border Tensions: Omar Abdullah's Dynamic Response
Resilience Amidst Crisis: Omar Abdullah's Pledge to Poonch
2024 case over protest outside ECI: Delhi court grants bail to TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, Saket Gokhale, others.
Ceasefire Vital for Border Peace, Says Omar Abdullah
Calm Restored: Return Home, Urges Omar Abdullah Amid Ceasefire