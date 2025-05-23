Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Proposes Water Transfer Mega-Project: A Step Toward Sustainable Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, proposing the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project to bolster water management. The project aims to transfer surplus Godavari waters to drought-hit areas and supports multiple national missions, with ongoing meetings to seek strategic cooperation and timely approvals.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil (Photo/@ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu engaged in a crucial discussion with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Friday, presenting a proposal for the ambitious Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project. This initiative is designed to improve water resource management and infrastructure development across the region.

Aiming to divert surplus Godavari floodwaters to drought-affected locations in Andhra Pradesh, the project involves a three-part water transfer system comprising the Bollapalle reservoir, lift irrigation systems, and tunnels through the Nallamala hills. Chief Minister Naidu underscored the alignment of the project with national missions such as Jal Jeevan and the Blue Revolution.

The plan, estimated to cost Rs 80,112 crore, proposes linking the Godavari, Krishna, and Penna rivers, diverting 200 TMC of water from the Godavari at Polavaram to Rayalaseema. Meetings with key Union Ministers, including Jitendra Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, aim to discuss support in science, technology, and finance.

