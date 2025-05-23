NITI Aayog's Vision 2047: Roadmap to a Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the 10th meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council on May 24, engaging with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators nationwide. This high-profile assembly aims to chart out the 'Viksit Rajya, Viksit Bharat @2047' initiative, a vision for a developed India by the year 2047, at the Bharat Mandapam venue.

The meeting will revolve around the theme, 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat,' underscoring the pivotal contributions of state governments towards India's envisioned development by 2047. The Prime Minister will spotlight the importance of state-level advancements in realizing the ambition of a fully developed nation. Deliberations will prominently address 'Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment and Skilling - Leveraging the Demographic Dividend,' considering the potential of India's youthful population.

Focus areas include the Manufacturing and Services Ecosystem, particularly strategies to cultivate environments conducive to growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, thereby transforming them into new economic powerhouses. Discussions will tackle infrastructure advancement, skill enhancement, and policy adaptability to attract investment. Consideration will also be given to the MSME sector and informal employment, acknowledging their central role in the economy, with best practices shared among states to bolster MSME support and generate sustainable job opportunities.

In alignment with India's sustainable development commitment, a significant portion of discussions will explore renewable energy and circular economy opportunities. States will present plans and strategies aimed at green technology transitions while fostering employment in these novel sectors. The interactive format of the meeting will facilitate robust exchanges of ideas and collaborative problem-solving among the various state leaders. (ANI)

