Pangkang Villagers Sign MoU for India's Largest Hydropower Project
In Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district, villagers of Pangkang signed an MoU with the state government to initiate feasibility studies for the 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. The initiative is intended to counter China's hydropower development and promises socio-economic benefits and environmental resilience for the local community.
In the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, a significant agreement was reached as the villagers of Pangkang signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government. This move initiates the preliminary feasibility report for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, an ambitious hydropower venture in Siang district's Boleng.
The 11,000 MW project, if feasible, is expected to deliver transformative socio-economic benefits and serve as a strategic countermeasure against China's expansive hydropower infrastructure on the Yarlung Tsangpo river. It aligns with India's national interests, enhancing clean energy production, environmental resilience, and water security.
As part of the MoU, a Rs 5 crore special development package is planned for rollout over three years. A newly formed village development committee will oversee infrastructure, healthcare, and livelihood improvements to ensure community growth. Despite support, the project faces opposition from tribal organizations worried about impacts on over 40 villages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
