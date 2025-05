SEBI Champions Digital Inclusion for Persons with Disabilities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has instructed financial intermediaries to make their services digitally accessible to persons with disabilities. The regulator issued updated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to guide the process.

SEBI is determined to ensure its registered intermediaries provide equal access to services for individuals with disabilities, including visual impairments. The updated FAQs highlight the digital Know Your Customer (KYC) process's inclusivity, facilitating easier account opening for disabled individuals.

This initiative aligns with the Supreme Court's April 2025 decision mandating the inclusion of disabled persons in financial services, with a focus on ensuring digital KYC processes are accessible. Interim measures include extending video assistance upon a client's request.

(With inputs from agencies.)