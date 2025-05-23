Left Menu

India Urges Economic Measures Against Pakistan's Military Funding

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called for leveraging economic pressure to curb funding to Pakistan's 'Military Terrorist Intelligence nexus' by pushing for Pakistan's re-inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force grey list and monitoring IMF aid. This follows fears of IMF funds being diverted to rebuild military infrastructure damaged during Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:11 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a pressing stance, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called for decisive economic tactics to ensure Pakistan's 'Military Terrorist Intelligence nexus' does not receive further financial aid. He aims to redirect focus on placing Pakistan back on the Financial Action Task Force's grey list and argues against further IMF support.

Gogoi expressed concerns over the possible misuse of IMF funds, which he fears might be used to repair Pakistani military infrastructure damaged by India's Operation Sindoor. His call for action extends to the IMF's powerful member states like the US, UK, Germany, and France, urging them to reconsider their financial support.

Despite appreciating the IMF's eleven new conditions imposed on Pakistan, Indian authorities voice reservations over the timing of the recent $2.5 billion aid package. The IMF report emphasizes escalating India-Pakistan tensions, which could jeopardize fiscal and reform objectives, further complicating regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

