In a pressing stance, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called for decisive economic tactics to ensure Pakistan's 'Military Terrorist Intelligence nexus' does not receive further financial aid. He aims to redirect focus on placing Pakistan back on the Financial Action Task Force's grey list and argues against further IMF support.

Gogoi expressed concerns over the possible misuse of IMF funds, which he fears might be used to repair Pakistani military infrastructure damaged by India's Operation Sindoor. His call for action extends to the IMF's powerful member states like the US, UK, Germany, and France, urging them to reconsider their financial support.

Despite appreciating the IMF's eleven new conditions imposed on Pakistan, Indian authorities voice reservations over the timing of the recent $2.5 billion aid package. The IMF report emphasizes escalating India-Pakistan tensions, which could jeopardize fiscal and reform objectives, further complicating regional stability.

