Record RBI Dividend Boosts Government Finances Amid Economic Pressures

The Reserve Bank of India announced a record Rs 2.69 lakh crore dividend to the government for FY25, an increase of 27.4% from the previous year. This decision was taken at the Central Board meeting under Governor Sanjay Malhotra, aiming to support the fiscal deficit target amidst economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared an unprecedented dividend payout to the government for the fiscal year 2024-25, totaling Rs 2.69 lakh crore. This marks a 27.4% increase from the previous year's transfer, providing a significant boost to government revenues as it grapples with economic challenges, including enhanced spending on defense due to tensions with Pakistan and US tariffs.

The RBI's decision was finalized at the Central Board of Directors' 616th meeting, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra. The considerable surplus transfer is in line with a revised Economic Capital Framework, which outlines maintaining risk provisioning under the Contingent Risk Buffer from 7.50% to 4.50%. The increased surplus helps cushion fiscal pressures and allows leeway for missed tax revenues or higher expenditures.

With a current assessment, Chief Economist Aditi Nayar from Icra notes that the surplus represents an upside to non-tax revenues, aligning with the government's fiscal strategy and ongoing economic conditions. The RBI continues to review domestic and global risks, ensuring adaptive fiscal policies for economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

