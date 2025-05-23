Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Rallies Against Minister Kharge: Protest in Kalaburagi

The Karnataka BJP is set to protest in Kalaburagi, demanding the removal of State Minister Priyank Kharge. Leader Rajkumar Patil accuses Kharge of abuse of power for personal political gain, highlighting an attack on opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanswamy. The BJP demands strict action from CM Siddaramaiah against Kharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:15 IST
Karnataka BJP leader Rajkumar Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP, led by Rajkumar Patil, plans to stage a massive protest in Kalaburagi, calling for the removal of State Minister Priyank Kharge. Scheduled for Saturday, May 24, the protest aims to pressure the Congress-led state government into addressing allegations of power misuse attributed to Kharge.

Patil accused Kharge of using his position to target political opponents, specifically citing an incident involving Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy. According to Patil, Narayanswamy was harassed during a peaceful Satyagraha protest in Chittapur, and alleged that Congress-affiliated individuals attacked his vehicle.

The BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to act decisively, demanding the suspension of involved police officers and arrests under hooliganism charges. Patil criticized both the Congress party and Kharge for enabling illegal activities and influencing citizens through intimidation. The BJP insists on Kharge's removal as a condition for ceasing their protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

