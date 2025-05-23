CM Stalin Meets Gandhis, Champions Tamil Nadu's Financial Rights in Delhi

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Delhi, meeting Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, underscoring the warmth and familial bond shared with them. His visit precedes the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting set for May 24, where he plans to advocate for Tamil Nadu's financial rights.

Stalin, having boycotted a previous NITI Aayog meeting over disagreements with the BJP, asserts the need for fair resource allocation. CM Stalin expressed confidence in his pursuit of Tamil Nadu's welfare, questioning AIADMK's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's opposition to his stance.

Advocating for financial justice, Stalin pledges not to relent, even filing a case in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, farmers in Chennai demand action from the government on crop compensation and policy reforms, highlighting broader socioeconomic tensions within the state.

