Rohingya Refugee Crisis: A Deadly Struggle at Sea
Severe humanitarian conditions in Myanmar and Bangladesh compel Rohingya to embark on perilous sea journeys, resulting in 427 deaths this month. Aid cuts have exacerbated their plight, with boats from Cox's Bazar and Rakhine State sinking. UN's financial appeal remains largely unmet.
Dire humanitarian conditions in Myanmar and Bangladesh are compelling more Rohingya to risk dangerous sea journeys to seek safety. Tragically, one such attempt this month ended in disaster, with 427 deaths reported, the U.N. refugee agency announced on Friday.
Funding cuts from major donors, led by the U.S. under President Donald Trump, have worsened the plight of the Rohingya. Two boats carrying around 514 refugees sank on May 9 and 10, leaving only 87 survivors. According to the UNHCR, this incident marks the deadliest sea tragedy involving Rohingya refugees this year.
The U.N. agency stressed the importance of collective international efforts to ensure protection and safety for the Rohingya, urging financial support in stabilizing refugee lives. Its request for $383.1 million is only 30% funded, as UNHCR froze $300 million of planned activities for cost-saving measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
