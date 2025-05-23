Left Menu

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: A Deadly Struggle at Sea

Severe humanitarian conditions in Myanmar and Bangladesh compel Rohingya to embark on perilous sea journeys, resulting in 427 deaths this month. Aid cuts have exacerbated their plight, with boats from Cox's Bazar and Rakhine State sinking. UN's financial appeal remains largely unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:25 IST
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: A Deadly Struggle at Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dire humanitarian conditions in Myanmar and Bangladesh are compelling more Rohingya to risk dangerous sea journeys to seek safety. Tragically, one such attempt this month ended in disaster, with 427 deaths reported, the U.N. refugee agency announced on Friday.

Funding cuts from major donors, led by the U.S. under President Donald Trump, have worsened the plight of the Rohingya. Two boats carrying around 514 refugees sank on May 9 and 10, leaving only 87 survivors. According to the UNHCR, this incident marks the deadliest sea tragedy involving Rohingya refugees this year.

The U.N. agency stressed the importance of collective international efforts to ensure protection and safety for the Rohingya, urging financial support in stabilizing refugee lives. Its request for $383.1 million is only 30% funded, as UNHCR froze $300 million of planned activities for cost-saving measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025