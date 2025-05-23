Left Menu

Beef Prices Surge Amid Rising Demand and Trade Tensions

Beef prices in the U.S. have hit record highs due to increased demand and trade disruptions. With summer grilling season underway, consumers are feeling the pressure of escalating costs. Economists and analysts predict prices will keep rising as cattle supplies tighten and demand for beef remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:01 IST
Beef Prices Surge Amid Rising Demand and Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beef prices at U.S. grocery stores have reached unprecedented levels, with economists forecasting further increases as the summer grilling season kicks off. Memorial Day typically marks the beginning of heightened demand for beef, contributing to the price surge.

Consumers are becoming increasingly anxious about the ongoing impact of former President Donald Trump's trade policies, compounded by a halt in cattle imports from Mexico due to an outbreak of the New World screwworm. This suspension threatens to exacerbate the already tightening cattle supply, potentially pushing beef prices even higher.

DeAndrea Chavis, an artificial intelligence analyst in Raleigh, North Carolina, is among those feeling the financial strain. To counteract rising costs, she is adjusting her meal prep strategies, opting for smaller beef portions while keeping an eye out for budget-friendly alternatives at different grocery stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025