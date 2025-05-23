Left Menu

Shiv Sena Urges Halt on Mumbai-Turkey Flights Over Political Concerns

The Shiv Sena, a part of Maharashtra's ruling coalition, calls on Indian airlines to suspend flights from Mumbai to Turkey, citing concerns that tourism revenue aids nations against India. The party has expressed alarm over Turkey's alleged support for Pakistan and suggests diplomatic and economic actions against Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:57 IST
Shiv Sena Urges Halt on Mumbai-Turkey Flights Over Political Concerns
Shiv Sena Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena party, a key member of Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition, has publicly called for Indian aviation companies to halt flights between Mumbai and Turkey. They argue that the tourism revenue generated from these routes could be indirectly supporting actions against India.

Rahool Kanal, Shiv Sena's spokesperson and social media in-charge, expressed these sentiments to the press. He emphasized that Indian companies, like Indigo, should avoid facilitating tourism to nations openly supporting India's adversaries. Kanal also submitted concerns to major state figures, including Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, focusing on Turkey's alignment with Pakistan.

In his correspondence, Kanal highlighted four flights of concern, suggesting a cease in operations until Turkey addresses its stance on terrorism. He also proposed broader measures such as halting diplomatic ties, imposing economic sanctions, and introducing a tourism ban. Kanal noted that India is a significant source of tourists to Turkey, underscoring the impact of any potential travel restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025