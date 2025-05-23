Shiv Sena Urges Halt on Mumbai-Turkey Flights Over Political Concerns

The Shiv Sena party, a key member of Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition, has publicly called for Indian aviation companies to halt flights between Mumbai and Turkey. They argue that the tourism revenue generated from these routes could be indirectly supporting actions against India.

Rahool Kanal, Shiv Sena's spokesperson and social media in-charge, expressed these sentiments to the press. He emphasized that Indian companies, like Indigo, should avoid facilitating tourism to nations openly supporting India's adversaries. Kanal also submitted concerns to major state figures, including Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, focusing on Turkey's alignment with Pakistan.

In his correspondence, Kanal highlighted four flights of concern, suggesting a cease in operations until Turkey addresses its stance on terrorism. He also proposed broader measures such as halting diplomatic ties, imposing economic sanctions, and introducing a tourism ban. Kanal noted that India is a significant source of tourists to Turkey, underscoring the impact of any potential travel restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)