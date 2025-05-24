BSF Jawan Shaw's Triumphant Return: A Hometown Celebration
BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw returned to West Bengal after being held by Pakistan Rangers. His hometown celebrated his return, likening it to Diwali. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed their relief over his safe return, emphasizing their roles in facilitating his release.
- Country:
- India
BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was greeted with jubilant celebrations upon his return to his hometown of Rishra, West Bengal, after being released by the Pakistan Rangers. Shaw, who had been held since April 23, returned to a hero's welcome on May 14, with his family and townsfolk overjoyed at his safe arrival.
Family members, including Shaw's wife Rajani, described his return as akin to a festive occasion. 'The atmosphere is like Diwali,' she noted, reflecting the community's exuberance. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, praised the secure handling of the armed forces under PM Modi's leadership upon meeting the Shaw family.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted her administration's persistent efforts to ensure Shaw's release. She maintained contact with Shaw's wife throughout the process and expressed her satisfaction at the successful outcome, stating the entire country shares in this moment of joy and relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash Over India's Diplomatic Mission: Mamata Banerjee's TMC under Fire
BJP Leader Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over All-Party Delegation Comments
All-party delegation: Trnamool's decision to name Abhishek Banerjee came after Kiren Rijiju called Mamata Banerjee: Sources.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Ramps Up Vigilance Against Border Threats
BJP Accuses Trinamool Leaders of Violence Against Hindus in Murshidabad: Calls for Action and Apology from Mamata Banerjee