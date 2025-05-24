Left Menu

Blazes Erupt in Delhi: Factory and School Fires Under Control;

A massive fire in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area led to a building collapse but no injuries. Additionally, a fire at a school in Nirman Vihar charred a car. Both incidents were contained by multiple fire tenders, and no casualties were reported, authorities confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:13 IST
Blazes Erupt in Delhi: Factory and School Fires Under Control;
DFO Ashok Kumar Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities reported that a major fire at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area caused a building to collapse early Saturday. Seventeen fire tenders were swiftly deployed, ensuring no reported injuries. The fire department indicated that a series of blasts led to the structural failure.

Divisional Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal told ANI that the fire was nearly under control. He confirmed the presence of flammable materials and reiterated that there were no injuries. Jaiswal stressed that efforts were ongoing to fully contain the blaze.

In a separate incident, a fire erupted at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar Colony late Tuesday night. Fire Officer Firoz Khan stated that five fire tenders responded promptly, extinguishing the flames that impacted the school, a nearby building, and a parked car. No casualties occurred in either incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025