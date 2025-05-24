Blazes Erupt in Delhi: Factory and School Fires Under Control;

Authorities reported that a major fire at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area caused a building to collapse early Saturday. Seventeen fire tenders were swiftly deployed, ensuring no reported injuries. The fire department indicated that a series of blasts led to the structural failure.

Divisional Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal told ANI that the fire was nearly under control. He confirmed the presence of flammable materials and reiterated that there were no injuries. Jaiswal stressed that efforts were ongoing to fully contain the blaze.

In a separate incident, a fire erupted at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar Colony late Tuesday night. Fire Officer Firoz Khan stated that five fire tenders responded promptly, extinguishing the flames that impacted the school, a nearby building, and a parked car. No casualties occurred in either incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)