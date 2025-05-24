AIIMS Rishikesh Sees Mild COVID-19 Cases Amid National Rise, Experts Urge Calm

AIIMS Rishikesh has reported three mild COVID-19 cases, highlighting the ongoing surge in cases across India. Speaking to ANI, Director Meenu Singh detailed that of the three, one patient was released from care.

Another is a resident kept in isolation, while the third, a visitor from Gujarat here for the Badrinath Yatra, remains under observation. Dr. Singh emphasized that although this strain of COVID-19 is considered less dangerous, vigilance is recommended, especially for people with pre-existing health conditions.

The Delhi government has issued an advisory, urging hospitals to prepare for potential needs such as beds and oxygen supplies. Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital reassured the public, noting the control over the situation with rare sporadic cases and no reported ICU admissions. As of May 19, India's active cases are at 257, supported by effective surveillance systems.

