Left Menu

NIBE Limited Secures $17.52M Order from Israeli Tech Giant

NIBE Limited, an Indian defence manufacturer, has received a $17.52 million order from a leading Israeli tech firm to produce Universal Rocket Launchers. This is a significant step in India's defence sector, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and boosting India's global defence presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:44 IST
NIBE Limited Secures $17.52M Order from Israeli Tech Giant
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NIBE Limited, an esteemed Indian manufacturer of critical defence systems, recently announced a groundbreaking export order worth USD 17.52 million. This order comes from a globally recognized technology leader based in Israel. The Indian firm will manufacture and supply cutting-edge Universal Rocket Launchers with a range of up to 300 kilometres, marking a first for this advanced technology being produced in India for international markets.

This acquisition is a monumental achievement for NIBE Limited and a testament to India's growing prowess in defence manufacturing. It underscores the commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, furthering the 'Make in India' agenda by developing world-class defence solutions domestically. The Universal Rocket Launchers are designed to surpass existing global counterparts, significantly boosting India's role in modern warfare technology.

NIBE Limited's collaboration with international defence leaders is pivotal in crafting impactful indigenous solutions for both local and global clients. The organization remains at the forefront of enhancing India's defence capabilities through innovation, self-reliance, and strategic partnerships. NIBE plays a crucial role in not just bolstering India's defence readiness but also enhancing its export prowess on the global stage. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025