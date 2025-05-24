NIBE Limited Secures $17.52M Order from Israeli Tech Giant

NIBE Limited, an esteemed Indian manufacturer of critical defence systems, recently announced a groundbreaking export order worth USD 17.52 million. This order comes from a globally recognized technology leader based in Israel. The Indian firm will manufacture and supply cutting-edge Universal Rocket Launchers with a range of up to 300 kilometres, marking a first for this advanced technology being produced in India for international markets.

This acquisition is a monumental achievement for NIBE Limited and a testament to India's growing prowess in defence manufacturing. It underscores the commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, furthering the 'Make in India' agenda by developing world-class defence solutions domestically. The Universal Rocket Launchers are designed to surpass existing global counterparts, significantly boosting India's role in modern warfare technology.

NIBE Limited's collaboration with international defence leaders is pivotal in crafting impactful indigenous solutions for both local and global clients. The organization remains at the forefront of enhancing India's defence capabilities through innovation, self-reliance, and strategic partnerships. NIBE plays a crucial role in not just bolstering India's defence readiness but also enhancing its export prowess on the global stage. (ANI)