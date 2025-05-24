Left Menu

International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Mohali; Seven Arrested

Mohali police have arrested seven foreign nationals from Ghana and Nigeria linked to a cyber fraud ring. The gang exploited social media to deceive victims into transferring money under the pretense of paying customs fees for packages. Transactions worth Rs 15 crore have been uncovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:49 IST
International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Mohali; Seven Arrested
Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmandeep Singh Hans (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against cybercrime, Mohali police have arrested seven foreign nationals allegedly involved in a sophisticated online fraud ring. The accused, hailing from Ghana and Nigeria, operated a social media scam that duped victims nationwide by feigning friendships to pocket money under false pretenses.

Investigations spearheaded by Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmandeep Singh Hans, revealed the gang's modus operandi involved sending fake gift photos, often featuring US dollars, to victims. They then claimed these gifts were stuck at customs and coaxed victims into transferring money to resolve the non-existent issue.

Authorities have uncovered approximately Rs 15 crore in transactions. A trove of 79 smartphones, four Apple laptops, numerous SIM cards, and 31 bank accounts were seized. While a parallel operation appears to run from Nigeria, no Indian involvement has been identified yet. The investigation continues.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025