International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Mohali; Seven Arrested
Mohali police have arrested seven foreign nationals from Ghana and Nigeria linked to a cyber fraud ring. The gang exploited social media to deceive victims into transferring money under the pretense of paying customs fees for packages. Transactions worth Rs 15 crore have been uncovered.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation against cybercrime, Mohali police have arrested seven foreign nationals allegedly involved in a sophisticated online fraud ring. The accused, hailing from Ghana and Nigeria, operated a social media scam that duped victims nationwide by feigning friendships to pocket money under false pretenses.
Investigations spearheaded by Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmandeep Singh Hans, revealed the gang's modus operandi involved sending fake gift photos, often featuring US dollars, to victims. They then claimed these gifts were stuck at customs and coaxed victims into transferring money to resolve the non-existent issue.
Authorities have uncovered approximately Rs 15 crore in transactions. A trove of 79 smartphones, four Apple laptops, numerous SIM cards, and 31 bank accounts were seized. While a parallel operation appears to run from Nigeria, no Indian involvement has been identified yet. The investigation continues.
ALSO READ
Nigeria's Senate Advances Major Tax Overhaul
Ghana Steps Up Reforms to Address Revenue Leakages in Tax Exemption System
Tragedy on Nigerian Highway: A Deadly Attack Unveils Ongoing Unrest
UAE and Ghana Strengthen Diplomatic Bonds for Mutual Prosperity
Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys