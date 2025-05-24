International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Mohali; Seven Arrested

In a significant operation against cybercrime, Mohali police have arrested seven foreign nationals allegedly involved in a sophisticated online fraud ring. The accused, hailing from Ghana and Nigeria, operated a social media scam that duped victims nationwide by feigning friendships to pocket money under false pretenses.

Investigations spearheaded by Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmandeep Singh Hans, revealed the gang's modus operandi involved sending fake gift photos, often featuring US dollars, to victims. They then claimed these gifts were stuck at customs and coaxed victims into transferring money to resolve the non-existent issue.

Authorities have uncovered approximately Rs 15 crore in transactions. A trove of 79 smartphones, four Apple laptops, numerous SIM cards, and 31 bank accounts were seized. While a parallel operation appears to run from Nigeria, no Indian involvement has been identified yet. The investigation continues.