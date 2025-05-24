Left Menu

Assam Ministers Extend Support to Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Minister Krishnendu Paul visited families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Expressing deep condolences and denouncing terrorism, they provided financial assistance from the Assam government as a gesture of support and unity against terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:47 IST
Assam Ministers Extend Support to Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu met Pahalgam attack victim Neeraj Udhwani's family (Photo/ @CMOfficeAssam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu paid a solemn visit to the residence of the late Neeraj Udhwani in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday. Udhwani was a victim of the Pakistan-backed terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22. During his visit, Pegu expressed profound condolences to the grieving family and condemned the violent act.

On behalf of the Assam government, Pegu delivered Rs 3 lakh each to Udhwani's wife and mother, symbolizing respect and support amid their mourning. Accompanied by Samagra Shiksha Assam Mission Director Dr. Om Prakash, Pegu reiterated India's steadfast commitment to combat terrorism.

Additionally, Assam Minister Krishnendu Paul traveled to Kolkata to console the family of Bitan Adhikari, another victim of the April 22 atrocity. Paul's visit included extending Rs 5 lakh in financial aid, alongside a message of condolence from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025