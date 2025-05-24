Assam Ministers Extend Support to Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu paid a solemn visit to the residence of the late Neeraj Udhwani in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday. Udhwani was a victim of the Pakistan-backed terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22. During his visit, Pegu expressed profound condolences to the grieving family and condemned the violent act.

On behalf of the Assam government, Pegu delivered Rs 3 lakh each to Udhwani's wife and mother, symbolizing respect and support amid their mourning. Accompanied by Samagra Shiksha Assam Mission Director Dr. Om Prakash, Pegu reiterated India's steadfast commitment to combat terrorism.

Additionally, Assam Minister Krishnendu Paul traveled to Kolkata to console the family of Bitan Adhikari, another victim of the April 22 atrocity. Paul's visit included extending Rs 5 lakh in financial aid, alongside a message of condolence from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.