Rajasthan Government Tackles Student Suicide Crisis in Kota

Rajasthan's Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa emphasizes the government's commitment to resolving the surge in student suicides in Kota. A comprehensive strategy includes monitoring coaching centres and implementing a recent bill. Bairwa urges parents and coaching centres to relieve pressure on students, stressing the importance of mental well-being alongside academics.

Updated: 24-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:04 IST
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the Supreme Court's concerns over a spike in student suicides in Rajasthan's Kota, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa has reinforced the state's dedication to tackling this crisis. He outlined decisive steps, including a comprehensive strategy and monitoring of coaching centres, to address the troubling trend.

Speaking to ANI, Bairwa emphasized the establishment of a dedicated committee involving key officials, such as the district collector and SP, to oversee coaching centres and prioritize student well-being. He also highlighted the new regulatory bill focusing on student capacity and fee structures, as part of broader efforts on student welfare.

Bairwa made an appeal to parents to reduce academic pressure on their children, acknowledging that excessive demands contribute to students' mental strain. Additionally, he urged coaching centres to create supportive environments by offering counseling services and actively preventing student overwhelm.

His statement follows the Supreme Court's critique of the Rajasthan government for insufficient action against the rise of student suicides in Kota, a noted coaching hub. The government's formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases marks a step forward but has not fully satisfied the court, which calls for more comprehensive and assertive measures.

