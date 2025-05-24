Early Monsoon Arrival Sparks Red Alert in Tamil Nadu

As monsoons arrive earlier than expected in India, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Tamil Nadu has announced that the onset of the southwest monsoon has occurred sooner than usual. Commenting on the northeast monsoons, RMC chief B Amudha noted that its performance cannot be gauged from the onset of the southwest monsoon.

Typically, the southwest monsoon begins on June 1, but this year it started on May 24, marking an earlier arrival than usual. Comparing past data, the last early onset was on May 23 in 2009. Amudha emphasized that the implications for the northeast monsoon remain unclear until further monitoring enables a long-range forecast.

In light of heavy rainfall warnings, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has arrived in Tamil Nadu's Ooty, responding to a red alert in the Nilgiris district. District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru urged residents to remain indoors unless necessary, noting the temporary suspension of boating activities amid ongoing precautions.

