Left Menu

Early Monsoon Arrival Sparks Red Alert in Tamil Nadu

The southwest monsoon has arrived early in India, prompting a red alert for rain in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. Officials emphasize the unpredictability of the northeast monsoon's performance based on this early onset. Safety precautions have been advised as heavy rainfall continues across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:19 IST
Early Monsoon Arrival Sparks Red Alert in Tamil Nadu
Head of the Regional Metrology Centre, Chennai, B Amudha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As monsoons arrive earlier than expected in India, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Tamil Nadu has announced that the onset of the southwest monsoon has occurred sooner than usual. Commenting on the northeast monsoons, RMC chief B Amudha noted that its performance cannot be gauged from the onset of the southwest monsoon.

Typically, the southwest monsoon begins on June 1, but this year it started on May 24, marking an earlier arrival than usual. Comparing past data, the last early onset was on May 23 in 2009. Amudha emphasized that the implications for the northeast monsoon remain unclear until further monitoring enables a long-range forecast.

In light of heavy rainfall warnings, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has arrived in Tamil Nadu's Ooty, responding to a red alert in the Nilgiris district. District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru urged residents to remain indoors unless necessary, noting the temporary suspension of boating activities amid ongoing precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025