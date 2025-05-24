First COVID-19 Case Reported in Belagavi as Karnataka Sees Uptrend

Left Menu

A pregnant woman in Karnataka's Belagavi district is the first confirmed COVID-19 case there, amid a slight state-wide rise. Officials ensure public safety with ongoing tests and precautionary measures. Elderly, infants, and vulnerable groups advised to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a 24-year-old pregnant woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Belagavi district, marking the area's first confirmed case, according to district health officials on Saturday. District Health Officer Eshwar Gadad has called for calm amidst rising cases in the region.

While cautioning the public, Gadad stated, "As there is a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, one case in Belagavi has emerged. Comprehensive testing and surveys are being routinely conducted." Gadad further noted that the woman's three primary and eight secondary contacts have all returned negative results.

Officials are implementing extensive precautionary measures, including field staff training and active surveys in affected areas. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, infants, pregnant women, and those with co-morbidities are advised to avoid crowds and adhere to COVID-19 precautions. Gadad reassured, "No panic situation exists currently. We are prepared should cases rise." Earlier, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reported 35 cases across the state this year, signalling a minor increase in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

