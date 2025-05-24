Karra Blasts BJP's Politicization of Operation Sindoor Amid Rahul Gandhi's Poonch Visit
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra criticized the BJP for allegedly politicizing Operation Sindoor during a press interview. He emphasized the military-led nature of the operation and questioned BJP's use of its name for political purposes. Karra praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts in addressing local concerns in Poonch.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he describes as the politicization of Operation Sindoor. The operation, initiated in response to the Pahalgam Terror Attack, was a coordinated effort by the armed forces, including the Army, BSF, and other security agencies.
Karra raised questions about the BJP's decision to use the operation's name for party programs, suggesting it sends the wrong message about the armed forces' roles. He also criticized the local administration's lack of preparedness in handling post-conflict situations, highlighting that the residents remain in fear and uncertainty.
Furthermore, Karra noted Rahul Gandhi's outreach visit to Poonch, emphasizing that locals appreciated his genuine concern for their plight. Gandhi assured them that he would bring their issues to the national forefront, stressing the tragedy faced by the community due to cross-border shelling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army Thwarts Major Drone Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir
Rahul Gandhi's Nod to New KPCC Leadership: A Transformational Shift Ahead of 2026 Elections
Tensions Escalate As Workers Flee Amid Border Clashes in Jammu and Kashmir
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Case Over Alleged Remarks
Omar Abdullah Leads Relief Efforts Amid Cross-Border Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir