Karra Blasts BJP's Politicization of Operation Sindoor Amid Rahul Gandhi's Poonch Visit

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra criticized the BJP for allegedly politicizing Operation Sindoor during a press interview. He emphasized the military-led nature of the operation and questioned BJP's use of its name for political purposes. Karra praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts in addressing local concerns in Poonch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he describes as the politicization of Operation Sindoor. The operation, initiated in response to the Pahalgam Terror Attack, was a coordinated effort by the armed forces, including the Army, BSF, and other security agencies.

Karra raised questions about the BJP's decision to use the operation's name for party programs, suggesting it sends the wrong message about the armed forces' roles. He also criticized the local administration's lack of preparedness in handling post-conflict situations, highlighting that the residents remain in fear and uncertainty.

Furthermore, Karra noted Rahul Gandhi's outreach visit to Poonch, emphasizing that locals appreciated his genuine concern for their plight. Gandhi assured them that he would bring their issues to the national forefront, stressing the tragedy faced by the community due to cross-border shelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

