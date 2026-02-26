Protest atop Water Tank: An Act of Defiance in Jammu and Kashmir

An unusual protest unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district when Indian Youth Congress state secretary, Karandeep Singh, climbed atop a five-storey water tank. The protest was sparked by the arrest of national president Uday Bhanu Chib, drawing significant attention from locals and authorities.

Singh, armed with a Congress flag and a banner declaring 'Modi is compromised', vocally criticized the central government for silencing democratic voices. He vowed that the agitation would persist until Chib's release, echoing accusations of the country's leadership bowing to foreign influences and being intolerant of dissent.

The protest gathered a crowd, which led the police and district administration to intervene. Following prolonged discussions, Singh descended from the tank and was taken into custody to prevent further escalation. Congress leaders decried the detention as a crackdown on peaceful protest, underscoring the party's determination to continue their struggle for democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)