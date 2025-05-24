Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Overhaul of CAPFs Cadre and Recruitment Policies

The Supreme Court has instructed the Central Government to conduct a cadre review and amend recruitment rules for Central Armed Police Forces within six months. This directive seeks to reduce Indian Police Service officer deputations at senior levels, promoting CAPF cadre officers and addressing their service stagnation grievances.

The Supreme Court on Friday mandated the Central Government to initiate a comprehensive cadre review and revise recruitment rules for officers across the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) within six months. The directive aims to limit the number of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers brought in on deputation at the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) level, thus ensuring greater involvement of CAPF cadre officers in essential administrative roles.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, who delivered the judgment, emphasized the need to balance service mobility of CAPF officers with the operational requirements of the forces. They stipulated that the posts available for deputation should be progressively reduced within a deadline of two years, thereby facilitating the participation of CAPF officers in the administrative decision-making process to resolve the issue of career stagnation.

This verdict emerged from a series of petitions by CAPF officers advocating for their recognition as part of the Organized Group-A Services, seeking benefits like Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) and uniform promotional avenues. While the Centre argued that the existing recruitment rules are tailored to the functional needs of the forces and deemed the deputation of IPS officers necessary, the court recognized the grievances of CAPF personnel and issued directives for a thorough review of policies to enhance their career prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

