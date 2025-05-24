India's Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: A New Era of Agricultural Innovation

India's agricultural landscape is set for transformation with the impending launch of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' under the stewardship of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The initiative is slated for a May 29 launch in Puri, Odisha, as preparations hit their final stretch, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Ministry are orchestrating this nationwide effort, collaborating extensively with state authorities. Chouhan, addressing agricultural scientists nationwide at the NASC Complex in New Delhi, reiterated his lifelong dedication to farming advancements, cost reductions, and food security, stressing the importance of research in optimizing agricultural productivity.

Highlighting the initiative as a pivotal moment in bridging the gap between farmers, scientists, and department officials, Chouhan emphasized that agriculture is as much about passion as it is about practice. He assured alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of agricultural progress, with robust support for research and innovation. Scheduled from May 29 to June 12, 2025, the campaign will cover over 700 districts, aiming to engage directly with 15 million farmers, showcasing India's agricultural prowess globally.

Key stakeholders, including Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, ML Jat (Secretary DARE and ICAR Director General), and other notable figures, attended the preparatory meeting. Chaturvedi underscored the vast potential of India's 210 million hectares of net cropped area, while Jat pointed to the need for demand-driven research to bolster productivity. The campaign seeks to translate scientific research into practical solutions, bridging the gap between lab and field for sustainable agricultural growth.

