Pakistan Powers Up: From Surplus Energy to Bitcoin Mining

Pakistan is set to allocate an initial 2,000 megawatts of electricity to power bitcoin mining and AI data centers, as announced by the finance ministry on Sunday. This move marks the beginning of Islamabad's strategy to utilize its surplus electricity effectively.

The energy sector in Pakistan faces significant challenges, such as high tariffs and excessive generation capacity. The nationwide shift to solar power further complicates the landscape, with consumers seeking cost-efficient alternatives.

Led by the government-supported Pakistan Crypto Council, this initiative is part of a more extensive plan to capitalize on surplus electricity, create high-tech job opportunities, and lure foreign investments into the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)