Left Menu

Pakistan Powers Up: From Surplus Energy to Bitcoin Mining

Pakistan plans to allocate 2,000 MW of electricity in an initiative aimed at powering bitcoin mining and AI data centers. This is part of a strategy to use surplus energy, foster job creation, and attract foreign investment. The project is led by the government-backed Pakistan Crypto Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:42 IST
Pakistan Powers Up: From Surplus Energy to Bitcoin Mining
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is set to allocate an initial 2,000 megawatts of electricity to power bitcoin mining and AI data centers, as announced by the finance ministry on Sunday. This move marks the beginning of Islamabad's strategy to utilize its surplus electricity effectively.

The energy sector in Pakistan faces significant challenges, such as high tariffs and excessive generation capacity. The nationwide shift to solar power further complicates the landscape, with consumers seeking cost-efficient alternatives.

Led by the government-supported Pakistan Crypto Council, this initiative is part of a more extensive plan to capitalize on surplus electricity, create high-tech job opportunities, and lure foreign investments into the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025