Groww Simplifies IPO with Confidential Pre-Filing

Stock broking firm Groww is making strides toward an initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise between USD 700 million and USD 1 billion through a confidential pre-filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This strategic move highlights the company's ongoing commitment to growth and expansion.

Established in 2016, Groww has rapidly emerged as a dominant player in the Indian retail broking market, capturing a significant 26 percent market share by March 2025. The firm reported a strong increase in both its active client base and market share over the fiscal year, positioning itself as a leader in the digitization of retail investing.

To facilitate the IPO, Groww has enlisted several financial giants, including JP Morgan India and Kotak Mahindra Capital. Despite a net loss in FY24, attributed to a one-off tax payment, Groww's consistent revenue growth reflects its potential for continued success. Observers note that the confidential pre-filing route provides companies like Groww with increased flexibility in their public market strategies.