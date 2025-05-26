Left Menu

Congress Demands BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra's Dismissal Over Controversial Remarks

The Congress has called for the removal of BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra following his derogatory comments about the wives of Pahalgam attack victims. Congress leaders criticized him alongside other BJP officials for insulting fallen soldiers, urging PM Modi to dismiss them for disrespecting women and the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:24 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra. (File Photo/ANI,SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp rebuke, the Congress party has demanded the removal of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra. They accused him of making derogatory statements about the wives of victims in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The Congress insists these comments, along with similar remarks by other BJP leaders, demonstrate a lack of respect for both women and the military.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Jangra's comments, calling them indicative of the "petty mentality of RSS-BJP." He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address these disparaging remarks and take action against other BJP leaders like Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Minister Vijay Shah for their insults towards the military.

The controversy began when Jangra, during an address in Haryana's Bhiwani, suggested that the Pahalgam attack victims' wives lacked "warrior spirit" for not fighting back against terrorists. Opposition figures, including All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba and Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, further condemned the remarks, pressing for a formal apology and Jangra's dismissal.

