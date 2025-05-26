Left Menu

IIT Delhi Launches Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Innovation

IIT Delhi's innovative 12-month online program in Healthcare Product Development and Management aims to equip professionals with technical expertise and multidisciplinary skills. Partnering with AIIMS, the course addresses India's healthcare market expansion and offers immersive learning, preparing students for impactful careers in healthcare product management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:06 IST
IIT Delhi Launches Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Innovation
IIT Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move set to redefine healthcare innovation, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has unveiled its inaugural Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management. The 12-month program, launched by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering—a collaboration between IIT Delhi and AIIMS—aims to revolutionize healthcare solutions.

The program's integrated curriculum covers areas like biomedical innovation, regulatory science, and commercial strategy. This holistic education is timely, given that India's healthcare market is projected to expand to $320 billion by 2028. Moreover, the wearable medical devices market is anticipated to grow at 27.4% annually from 2023 to 2030, underscoring the course's relevance.

Prof. Arnab Chanda, the Programme Coordinator, emphasized the course's focus on interdisciplinary learning and real-world impact. The dynamic online sessions, coupled with experiential learning components, prepare professionals for roles in healthcare product management, regulatory affairs, and data analysis, enhancing their capability to innovate in the healthcare sector.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025