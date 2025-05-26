IIT Delhi Launches Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Innovation
IIT Delhi's innovative 12-month online program in Healthcare Product Development and Management aims to equip professionals with technical expertise and multidisciplinary skills. Partnering with AIIMS, the course addresses India's healthcare market expansion and offers immersive learning, preparing students for impactful careers in healthcare product management.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move set to redefine healthcare innovation, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has unveiled its inaugural Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management. The 12-month program, launched by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering—a collaboration between IIT Delhi and AIIMS—aims to revolutionize healthcare solutions.
The program's integrated curriculum covers areas like biomedical innovation, regulatory science, and commercial strategy. This holistic education is timely, given that India's healthcare market is projected to expand to $320 billion by 2028. Moreover, the wearable medical devices market is anticipated to grow at 27.4% annually from 2023 to 2030, underscoring the course's relevance.
Prof. Arnab Chanda, the Programme Coordinator, emphasized the course's focus on interdisciplinary learning and real-world impact. The dynamic online sessions, coupled with experiential learning components, prepare professionals for roles in healthcare product management, regulatory affairs, and data analysis, enhancing their capability to innovate in the healthcare sector.
