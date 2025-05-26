PM Modi Boosts Rail Infrastructure with New Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a momentous step towards strengthening India's railway infrastructure, inaugurated a state-of-the-art locomotive manufacturing plant in Dahod, Gujarat. This development aims to enhance the country's freight capacity and marks a pivotal advancement in the Indian Railways' ongoing expansion efforts.

Accompanied by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, PM Modi underscored his unwavering commitment to improving connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure. The new plant will produce electric locomotives equipped with regenerative braking systems, designed to increase efficiency and support environmental sustainability efforts.

In addition to this significant unveiling, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore. The Prime Minister flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad, as well as an express train between Valsad and Dahod. During a vibrant roadshow in Vadodara, Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the public, citing their enthusiastic reception as a source of motivation.

