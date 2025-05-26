Left Menu

PM Modi Boosts Rail Infrastructure with New Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a locomotive manufacturing plant in Gujarat, enhancing India's railway infrastructure. The plant will produce 9000 HP electric locomotives, bolstering freight capacity and sustainability. Additionally, Modi launched various infrastructure projects, flagged off new trains, and participated in a vibrant Vadodara roadshow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:22 IST
PM Modi Boosts Rail Infrastructure with New Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat
PM Modi inaugurates locomotive plant in Dahod. (Photo/ANI,DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a momentous step towards strengthening India's railway infrastructure, inaugurated a state-of-the-art locomotive manufacturing plant in Dahod, Gujarat. This development aims to enhance the country's freight capacity and marks a pivotal advancement in the Indian Railways' ongoing expansion efforts.

Accompanied by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, PM Modi underscored his unwavering commitment to improving connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure. The new plant will produce electric locomotives equipped with regenerative braking systems, designed to increase efficiency and support environmental sustainability efforts.

In addition to this significant unveiling, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore. The Prime Minister flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad, as well as an express train between Valsad and Dahod. During a vibrant roadshow in Vadodara, Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the public, citing their enthusiastic reception as a source of motivation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025