Devotees Flock to Tirumala as Holiday Season Concludes

Thousands of devotees, including prominent figures from sports and politics, visited the sacred shrine of Tirumala for Lord Sri Venkateswara's darshan as summer holidays ended. The influx saw long queues, with dignitaries expressing gratitude to temple authorities for seamless arrangements and special darshan facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:32 IST
Devotees gather at Tirumala(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As summer holidays draw to a close, Tirumala has witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees keen on the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara. Among the sea of visitors were distinguished personalities such as Justice T.C.D. Shekhar Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Manavendranath Roy of the Gujarat High Court, and former legislative Council speaker Buddha Prasad.

May 25th saw the Indian cricket team's fielding coach Dilip Kumar at Tirumala, who, speaking to ANI, suggested the team is prepping hard for a demanding tour of England. His visit underscores the shrine's allure to sports figures, as the coach emphasized the role of IPL in honing Indian cricketers under challenging circumstances.

Telangana MLA Beerla Ilaiah also made headlines during his pilgrimage on May 25, extending gratitude to Andhra Pradesh and Tirupati Devasthanams for facilitating break darshan services. Ilaiah praised the temple authorities for their dedication to accommodating the influx of pilgrims each year, lauding Telangana's Chief Minister for the state's steady growth.

