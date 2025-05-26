Trinamool MP Criticizes Pakistan's Terror Ties in Seoul Event

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee vocally criticized Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism during a meeting with think tanks in Seoul, stating that backing Pakistan is akin to supporting a terror organization. His remarks came in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

As part of a multi-party delegation, Banerjee, along with Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, underscored India's commitment to tackling cross-border terrorism. The delegation met key figures, including Yun Ho-jung of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group and India's Ambassador to South Korea, Amit Kumar.

Prioritizing counter-terrorism efforts, the delegation, previously in Japan, aims to inform international partners about India's strategies following the Pahalgam attack and curbing cross-border terror. The goal is to counter misinformation while promoting India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, highlighted by Operation Sindoor's launch that targeted terror hubs in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)