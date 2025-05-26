Left Menu

Altair: Revolutionizing Weed Control in Indian Paddy Fields

Insecticides India Ltd has introduced 'Altair', a new pre-emergent herbicide developed by Nissan Chemical Corporation, to tackle weeds in paddy fields. Marketed exclusively by IIL, Altair prevents weed germination for up to 50 days post-application, offering superior protection compared to traditional methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:14 IST
Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) unveiled 'Altair', a newly patented herbicide targeting persistent weed issues in paddy crops, on Monday. Developed by Nissan Chemical Corporation, Altair will be marketed exclusively in India by IIL, providing a much-needed solution for farmers.

According to IIL Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, paddy farmers have dealt with manual weeding, yield reduction, late intervention, and multiple herbicide applications. Altair aims to resolve these challenges by preventing the germination of a broad spectrum of weeds, including stubborn varieties like Echinochloa crus-galli and Cyperus.

In contrast to conventional herbicides, Altair forms a protective barrier from the first day of application, preventing weed emergence for up to 50 days. Demonstrated to over 10,000 farmers across 500 plots, it has been found more effective than current alternatives, says IIL's Chief Marketing Officer, Dushyant Sood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

