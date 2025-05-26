Altair: Revolutionizing Weed Control in Indian Paddy Fields

Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) unveiled 'Altair', a newly patented herbicide targeting persistent weed issues in paddy crops, on Monday. Developed by Nissan Chemical Corporation, Altair will be marketed exclusively in India by IIL, providing a much-needed solution for farmers.

According to IIL Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, paddy farmers have dealt with manual weeding, yield reduction, late intervention, and multiple herbicide applications. Altair aims to resolve these challenges by preventing the germination of a broad spectrum of weeds, including stubborn varieties like Echinochloa crus-galli and Cyperus.

In contrast to conventional herbicides, Altair forms a protective barrier from the first day of application, preventing weed emergence for up to 50 days. Demonstrated to over 10,000 farmers across 500 plots, it has been found more effective than current alternatives, says IIL's Chief Marketing Officer, Dushyant Sood.

