PM Modi Marks 9 Years in Office with Gujarat Visit, Highlights India's Growth

On the anniversary of his first swearing-in as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Dahod, Gujarat, reflecting on India's transformative journey under his leadership. Modi stressed that India has seen unprecedented growth across various sectors since 2014, attributing it to decisive and courageous governance.

Modi emphasized the importance of manufacturing domestically, stating that India's rapid progress in this area is pivotal for national advancement. He highlighted the increase in exports and stressed the need for continued initiative in this sector to meet the demands of an evolving global market.

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated multiple development projects, including a Locomotive Manufacturing plant and various rail projects, signifying an investment of over Rs 24,000 crore. These initiatives are aimed at bolstering India's infrastructural and economic landscape.

