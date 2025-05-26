Uttarakhand's Push for Progress: Malan Bridge Rebuilt and Strategies for 2047 Envisioned
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated the reconstructed Malan Bridge in Kotdwar, highlighting its importance for regional development. Following the NITI Aayog Council Meeting, he tasked the state's Chief Secretary with drafting a strategy aligning with Modi’s 2047 vision, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and public involvement.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked a significant moment by virtually inaugurating the Malan Bridge over the Malan River in Kotdwar. Reflecting on the past devastation caused to the bridge, Dhami lauded engineers, laborers, and administrative officers for their relentless efforts in reconstructing the vital infrastructure, which promises to bolster local development.
Post the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami took proactive measures by instructing his Chief Secretary to devise a comprehensive strategy. This strategy aims to practically implement discussed points at the state level, aligning with Modi's ambition of a 'Developed India @ 2047' through effective grassroots policy execution.
Dhami's directives included creating a time-bound action plan with departmental collaboration and maintaining strict oversight of its progress. He called for transparency, accountability, and public engagement in this process, underscoring the state's dedication to contributing to a self-reliant and advanced nation under Modi's leadership.
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at around 8 PM today.
Fire Investigation at Prime Minister's Home
Fire Incident at Prime Minister's Residence Sparks Investigation
Fire at Former Prime Minister's Residence Sparks Investigation
Arrest Made in Connection with Fire at Prime Minister's Residence