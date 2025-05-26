Building a Green Energy Bridge: AM Green and Port of Rotterdam's Bold Move

AM Green and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a robust green energy supply chain connecting India and Northwestern Europe through Rotterdam. The partnership is set to focus on bunkering fuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), as well as analyzing requirements for new terminal infrastructure.

Joint efforts aim to develop strategic port infrastructure for the safe distribution of hydrogen-based fuels and products, linking India's Net Zero Industrial Clusters to Europe. The initiative potentially enables substantial green fuel trade, projected at USD 1 billion, and aligns with ambitious global decarbonization goals.

With AM Green's objective to produce 5 million tons of Green Ammonia, the collaboration underscores a significant stride in achieving India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and Europe's clean energy transition. The Port of Rotterdam, a critical logistics hub, plays its pivotal role in this ambitious green agenda.

