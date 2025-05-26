Left Menu

Building a Green Energy Bridge: AM Green and Port of Rotterdam's Bold Move

AM Green and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have partnered to establish a green energy supply chain between India and Northwestern Europe via Rotterdam. This strategic agreement focuses on hydrogen-based fuels, aiming to advance India's Net Zero goals and Europe's decarbonization efforts. The collaboration is expected to facilitate significant green fuel trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AM Green and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a robust green energy supply chain connecting India and Northwestern Europe through Rotterdam. The partnership is set to focus on bunkering fuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), as well as analyzing requirements for new terminal infrastructure.

Joint efforts aim to develop strategic port infrastructure for the safe distribution of hydrogen-based fuels and products, linking India's Net Zero Industrial Clusters to Europe. The initiative potentially enables substantial green fuel trade, projected at USD 1 billion, and aligns with ambitious global decarbonization goals.

With AM Green's objective to produce 5 million tons of Green Ammonia, the collaboration underscores a significant stride in achieving India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and Europe's clean energy transition. The Port of Rotterdam, a critical logistics hub, plays its pivotal role in this ambitious green agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

