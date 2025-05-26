Building a Green Energy Bridge: AM Green and Port of Rotterdam's Bold Move
AM Green and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have partnered to establish a green energy supply chain between India and Northwestern Europe via Rotterdam. This strategic agreement focuses on hydrogen-based fuels, aiming to advance India's Net Zero goals and Europe's decarbonization efforts. The collaboration is expected to facilitate significant green fuel trade.
- Country:
- India
AM Green and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a robust green energy supply chain connecting India and Northwestern Europe through Rotterdam. The partnership is set to focus on bunkering fuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), as well as analyzing requirements for new terminal infrastructure.
Joint efforts aim to develop strategic port infrastructure for the safe distribution of hydrogen-based fuels and products, linking India's Net Zero Industrial Clusters to Europe. The initiative potentially enables substantial green fuel trade, projected at USD 1 billion, and aligns with ambitious global decarbonization goals.
With AM Green's objective to produce 5 million tons of Green Ammonia, the collaboration underscores a significant stride in achieving India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and Europe's clean energy transition. The Port of Rotterdam, a critical logistics hub, plays its pivotal role in this ambitious green agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar BJP Chief Lauds Indian Army's Valor; Calls for Parliamentary Tribute
Nimbus Realty Backs Indian Deaf Cricket Team for World League
India Shines at UAE Athletics Women's Gala 2025
Rajasthan Border Districts' Blackout Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
Dhruv Consultancy Wins Key Railway Project Under India's SAGARMALA Initiative