Empowering Ladakh's Farmers: The High-Altitude Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan
The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is a nationwide campaign launched from India's highest altitude Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Nyoma, Ladakh. It aims to empower farmers with knowledge and tools for the Kharif season by connecting directly with them across Union Territories and states to share vital agricultural information.
The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a significant agricultural campaign, is set to launch from the highest altitude Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Nyoma, Ladakh. This initiative aims to empower farmers across India with vital knowledge and tools just in time for the Kharif cropping season.
Beginning on May 29, the campaign will operate until June 12, engaging over 1.3 crore farmers nationwide. It will run through 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, 113 research institutes, and state agriculture departments. The campaign focuses on direct farmer engagement, especially in rural and underserved regions.
The primary objectives of the campaign include raising awareness about suitable Kharif crops and introducing modern farming techniques. Farmers will also learn about government schemes, Soil Health Cards, and strategies for agricultural diversification, including high-value sectors like horticulture and dairy. The initiative supports sustainable farming practices and seeks to build resilience against climate change for rural farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
