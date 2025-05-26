Strengthening Ties: China's Economic Diplomacy with Malaysia, ASEAN, and the GCC
China's Premier Li Qiang, during a meeting with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, called for strengthened trade relations and investments. This outreach highlights China's effort to consolidate ties amid global trade challenges, focusing on open regionalism and multilateralism with ASEAN and GCC countries.
During a significant diplomatic engagement, China's Premier Li Qiang emphasized the need for stronger trade and investment connections with Malaysia. This meeting with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim underscores China's strategic approach to fostering free and multilateral trade amid global economic uncertainties.
Li's visit to Kuala Lumpur, part of a broader summit with Southeast Asian and Gulf country leaders, follows President Xi Jinping's recent diplomatic tour. The context is a backdrop of tariff disputes with Washington, which necessitates Beijing's search for robust economic partnerships elsewhere.
Despite a recent truce in the trade tensions between China and the U.S., Premier Li highlighted the importance of regional cooperation. He advocated for aligning with ASEAN and GCC countries to defend multilateral trade principles, aspiring for resilience in economic collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
