Left Menu

ASEAN's Efforts to Revive Myanmar Peace Plan Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The Philippines, as ASEAN chair, is attempting to revive peace efforts in Myanmar by gathering political and ethnic groups for dialogue. Despite limited success in humanitarian access, the peace plan faces challenges, with ongoing conflict and elections criticized as a facade for military control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 08:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 08:07 IST
ASEAN's Efforts to Revive Myanmar Peace Plan Amidst Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines, currently leading ASEAN, is taking strides to rejuvenate the stalled peace plan for Myanmar by hosting a 'stakeholders' meeting'. Discussions aimed at boosting de-escalation and fostering political dialogue took place, with various groups from the conflict-ridden nation participating.

The ASEAN Five-Point Consensus has seen limited successes, particularly in humanitarian aspects, amid ongoing conflict following the 2021 military coup. The conflict involves the military and a coalition of rebel factions, and the recent general elections have faced criticism for low turnout and perceived biases.

Despite the junta's rejection of dialogues with so-called 'terrorists', ASEAN seeks progress ahead of the meeting in Cebu. However, optimism remains tempered by persistent violence and the lack of commitment from both the military and opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Unfolds in Manipur: Meitei Man Abducted and Killed Amid Ethnic Tensions

Tragedy Unfolds in Manipur: Meitei Man Abducted and Killed Amid Ethnic Tensi...

 India
2
Justice on Trial: Hong Kong’s Freedom versus National Security

Justice on Trial: Hong Kong’s Freedom versus National Security

 Global
3
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
4
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026