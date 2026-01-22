ASEAN's Efforts to Revive Myanmar Peace Plan Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The Philippines, currently leading ASEAN, is taking strides to rejuvenate the stalled peace plan for Myanmar by hosting a 'stakeholders' meeting'. Discussions aimed at boosting de-escalation and fostering political dialogue took place, with various groups from the conflict-ridden nation participating.

The ASEAN Five-Point Consensus has seen limited successes, particularly in humanitarian aspects, amid ongoing conflict following the 2021 military coup. The conflict involves the military and a coalition of rebel factions, and the recent general elections have faced criticism for low turnout and perceived biases.

Despite the junta's rejection of dialogues with so-called 'terrorists', ASEAN seeks progress ahead of the meeting in Cebu. However, optimism remains tempered by persistent violence and the lack of commitment from both the military and opposition parties.

