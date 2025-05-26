India's Power Surge: PM Modi's Mega Projects in Bhuj Propel Green Energy Revolution

In a significant push for India's energy sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a range of development projects in Bhuj on Monday, cumulatively valued at over Rs 50,000 crore. Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, praised India's progress in the electricity sector over the last decade, noting a nearly doubled electricity generation capacity to 472 GW.

As India positions itself as a global leader in renewable energy, the Union Minister confirmed plans to escalate electricity production from non-fossil sources to 500 GW by 2030. Prime Minister Modi echoed this focus, hailing Kutch as a burgeoning hub for green energy, and unveiled plans for a green hydrogen factory, a burgeoning fuel alternative.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi spearheaded initiatives that aim to develop India as a blue economy, leveraging the strategic advantages of port-led growth. His longstanding connection with Kutch, dating back to before his political career, underscores the historic and economic importance of the region in India's energy and maritime policies.

