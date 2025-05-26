Left Menu

India's Power Surge: PM Modi's Mega Projects in Bhuj Propel Green Energy Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore in Bhuj, focusing on renewable energy. Union Minister Manohar Lal highlighted India's near-doubling of electricity production over the past decade. Modi emphasized Kutch's role in green energy and launched a green hydrogen factory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:43 IST
India's Power Surge: PM Modi's Mega Projects in Bhuj Propel Green Energy Revolution
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for India's energy sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a range of development projects in Bhuj on Monday, cumulatively valued at over Rs 50,000 crore. Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, praised India's progress in the electricity sector over the last decade, noting a nearly doubled electricity generation capacity to 472 GW.

As India positions itself as a global leader in renewable energy, the Union Minister confirmed plans to escalate electricity production from non-fossil sources to 500 GW by 2030. Prime Minister Modi echoed this focus, hailing Kutch as a burgeoning hub for green energy, and unveiled plans for a green hydrogen factory, a burgeoning fuel alternative.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi spearheaded initiatives that aim to develop India as a blue economy, leveraging the strategic advantages of port-led growth. His longstanding connection with Kutch, dating back to before his political career, underscores the historic and economic importance of the region in India's energy and maritime policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025