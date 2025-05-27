Political Tensions Ignite: Karnataka BJP Leader Faces FIR Over Controversial Remarks

The Karnataka police have filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar following controversial comments he made about Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum. The incident occurred during a BJP protest rally on May 24 and added fuel to the political tensions in the region.

Ravi Kumar accused the district administration of operating under the influence of the ruling Congress government. In a derogatory reference, he questioned the Deputy Commissioner's independence and suggested she might 'have come from Pakistan,' a comment that drew ire from progressive groups and civil society organizations who urge action against him for communal slurs.

Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, currently serving under the Congress-led state government, has found herself at the center of the political storm, though not directly involved in the political proceedings. The BJP rally, demanding the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, stemmed from tensions surrounding a recent incident in Chittapur.

In reaction to the rally and Kumar's comments, Congress leader and state minister Sharan Prakash Patil charged BJP leaders with stoking tensions and politicizing administrative affairs. 'These remarks are a blatant attempt to provoke and incite communal discord,' Patil stated, calling the comments unacceptable.

The FIR and contentious remarks have intensified the political divide in Kalaburagi, entangling administrative officials and political figures in a broader debate over governance, accountability, and public decorum.