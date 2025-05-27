Tragic Accident Claims Six Lives on Maharashtra Highway

In a devastating incident late Monday night, six people lost their lives on the Gandhi Bridge, part of the Dhule-Solapur National Highway, close to Gevrai town in Maharashtra's Beed district.

The tragedy unfolded at approximately 11 pm when an SUV collided with a bridge divider. Initially, the crash did not result in any injuries, according to the police.

However, the situation took a fatal turn moments later as a speeding truck plowed into the passengers who had exited the vehicle to address the mishap, resulting in their immediate death. Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat confirmed the fatalities, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.