India's Stern Stance: No Tolerance for Terrorism Under PM Modi

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh issued a dire warning to Pakistan on Tuesday, declaring that any future attacks on India would lead to the nation's destruction. He highlighted the impressive success of 'Operation Sindoor' and the military's precise response under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Ghosh urged the opposition to rally behind national interests, emphasizing that India will not tolerate acts of terrorism. He elaborated that if Pakistan repeats its past mistakes, India will respond with decisive force, leaving Pakistan isolated on the global stage.

Prime Minister Modi reinforced this strong message against terrorism, vowing retribution against any threats to national symbols. Addressing a gathering in Gujarat, he applauded the armed forces' destruction of terrorist camps, asserting the operation as a reflection of Indian values and commitment to a developed nation. Additionally, Modi inaugurated a new locomotive manufacturing plant in Dahod.

(With inputs from agencies.)