Powering the Future: PLN's Strategic Collaboration with Green Tech Startups

PT PLN (Persero) has intensified its efforts to drive the energy transition in Indonesia through strategic collaborations with greentech startups. The initiative was marked by the PLN Startup Day 2025 event, with the theme 'Powering Partnership: Uniting Forces for Sustainable Energy,' held at their headquarters in Jakarta.

Wayan Toni Supriyanto, Indonesia's Director General of Digital Infrastructure, lauded PLN's efforts, highlighting their alignment with the government's vision for an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem. He emphasized PLN's crucial role in integrating digital innovations into energy solutions.

PLN's President Director, Darmawan Prasodjo, emphasized the strategic importance of the annual PLN Startup Day as a platform for forging future solutions through collaboration. The event saw engagements with 63 energy startups, with several partnerships and MoUs formed to boost digital innovation in the energy sector.

