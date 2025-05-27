PM Modi's Grand Roadshow: A Celebration of Progress and Unity in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Gandhinagar, showcasing India's growth story and unity. During his visit, he dedicated numerous development projects, emphasizing the transformative impact of water resources in Kachchh, while stressing the importance of the Indian tricolour to never falter. Cultural performances highlighted the event.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated the populace with a vibrant roadshow in Gandhinagar during the second day of his Gujarat visit. Witnessed by a throng of supporters waving the national flag, Modi's roadshow was adorned with posters celebrating him for Operation Sindoor and featured traditional garba performances by local artists.
Subsequent to the roadshow, the Prime Minister participated in commemorations marking the 20th anniversary of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story. In Bhuj, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects exceeding Rs 53,400 crore. His visit follows an engagement in the border district of Kachchh, his first since Operation Sindoor.
Addressing Bhuj's residents amid fervent chants, Modi insisted on the unwavering respect for the national flag and paid homage to local heroes and deities. He expressed a personal connection with Kachchh, attributing his inspiration to its resilient community, which has thrived with newfound water resources from the Narmada River.
