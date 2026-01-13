Operation Sindoor: Strategic Shifts and the Future of Indian Defense

In a striking assertion, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi declared that the eastern Ladakh frontier with China remains stable but demands rigorous monitoring. He firmly cautioned Pakistan against any "misadventures" in the western sector, underscoring India's preparedness through Operation Sindoor.

Discussing preparations, Gen Dwivedi illuminated the strategies pursued under Operation Sindoor, credited with reshaping India's counterterrorism measures. The Army's decisive action included precision missile strikes on terror camps following the Pahalgam attack, reflecting a resolute stance against terrorism and fortifying national security.

Highlighting military enhancements, Gen Dwivedi announced ambitious plans such as the creation of Integrated Battle Groups to boost capability against China and Pakistan. His discussion extended to strategic troop deployments and infrastructure developments aimed at bolstering India's defensive posture.

